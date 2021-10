(WNDU) - Three South Bend Siblings are back on the big stage next week, performing once again on NBC’s The Voice.

It’s all going down on Monday night, when the band “Girl Named Tom” goes head-to-head with singer Kinsey Rose.

You can catch it Monday night starting at 8 PM Eastern, right here on WNDU.

