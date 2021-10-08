Advertisement

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members say the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff said Friday that there’s no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.
Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands
A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen
The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are...
Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County
Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.
UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located

Latest News

Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet...
RAW: Fort Bragg soldier accused of murder
Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware.
Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Gunman held in shooting of 2 staffers inside senior facility
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila...
Sheriff: Soldier arrested for murdering the mother of his unborn child