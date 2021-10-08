Advertisement

President Biden to select former Indiana Sen. Donnelly as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican

Senator Joe Donnelly (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The White House confirmed on Friday that President Joe Biden will nominate former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly as the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Donnelly, who has a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame, will soon be taking on one of the most important jobs for the Catholic church, which is known by its formal title as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See.

Donnelly represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District for three terms and served one term in the U.S. Senate. He was also a professor at Notre Dame from 2019-2021.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. released a congratulatory statement Friday regarding Donnelly’s nomination.

