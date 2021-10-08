Advertisement

Police release sketch of suspect in Grand Mere State Park sexual assault investigation

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s who is approximately six feet tall. Police say he has dark hair and an athletic build. He may be driving a silver or grey SUV.(Lincoln Charter Township Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - With the help of the Michigan State Police sketch artist, the Lincoln Charter Township Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect in a reported sexual assault at Grand Mere State Park last month.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30′s who is approximately six feet tall. Police say he has dark hair and an athletic build. He may be driving a silver or grey SUV.

Officers were called to the park on Sept. 20 regarding an assault of an 18-year-old woman. Lincoln Township Police say the victim had walked the nature trails to a location in the park where she set up a hammock.

After being in that location for some time, she was preparing to leave and was confronted by a white man in his 30′s with dark hair and a white t-shirt. The victim said that the next thing she recalled was waking up on the ground in pain from being physically assaulted. She does not know how long she was unconscious from the assault.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lincoln Township Police at 269-429-2444.

