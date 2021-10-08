Notre Dame Football works on adjusting running game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Between the quarterback questions and the offensive line’s struggles, the running game hasn’t produced much so Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees have changed this up a bit.

“I guess I was addressing relative to one of the reasons why we went to it was for protection,” Kelly said. “But there are minuses there as well. The advantages are we’ve got two really good skilled players that give us multiplicity in formations when they’re on the field.”

That means having both Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree in the backfield at the same time.

It adds more protection for whatever quarterback is taking snaps at the time and gives Tyree and Williams more shots to break free.

Still, the Irish are averaging just 82 yards on the ground a game, something they are working to change.

“One thing we learned this past week from the game was one our love for each other and the love for the game,” Tyree said. “I think that coming out in the second half, we showed a lot of resilience, a lot of fight. Just being able to build off that for the rest of the season is what we’re looking forward to.”

Virginia Tech’s defense gives up on average 136 rushing yards a game, so the Irish could take advantage of that.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech is set for 7:30 Saturday night on the ACC Network.

