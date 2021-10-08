McDonald’s offering free breakfast next week to teachers, school staff

(WNDU) - Breakfast is on McDonald’s next week if you are a teacher or a staff member at a school.

Teachers, administrators, and school staff can treat themselves to a free meal starting Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct.15, as part the fast-food giant’s “Thank You Meal” program, which launched last year to recognize first responders and healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic.

During breakfast hours, staff will be able to choose from the Egg McMuffin, a Sausage Biscuit, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. It includes hash browns and a medium premium roast coffee. A valid Work ID is required, and the offer is limited to one per person per day.

To spread the love and gratitude even further, is starting a social media campaign where students are able to use the hashtag #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, Tik Tok, and Instagram. The restaurant will spotlight the most heartfelt messages on its channels at its restaurants and will surprise teachers with breakfast delivery at their school.

