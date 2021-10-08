Advertisement

McCullers shines as Astros beat White Sox 6-1 in Game 1

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex...
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts with Jose Siri (26) and Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Lance McCullers Jr. pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning and Yordan Alvarez homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of their best-of-five AL Division Series.

Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs as the AL West champions showed off their playoff experience in an impressive opening performance.

McCullers allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings in his eighth career postseason start.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/7/2021 8:06:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
An Elkhart detective, accused of lying in a 2002 homicide case, has resigned.
Elkhart cop accused of lying in 2002 homicide case resigns
Saint Joseph Health System is coming up with a plan to help retain and recruit caregivers,...
Saint Joseph Health System offering nurses more pay to stay
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen

Latest News

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in action during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Irish see strong defensive chemistry under Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame football not announcing starting quarterback to public until game time
“LaPhonso Ellis is one of the greatest athletes and gentlemen to ever suit up for Notre Dame...
LaPhonso Ellis will entre the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor
The Irish only lost two seniors last year meaning their scoring core will be back for more
Notre Dame men’s basketball seniors have chip on their shoulders