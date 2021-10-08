Advertisement

‘Making Strides Michiana’ hosting charity walk to fight back against breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - “Making Strides Michiana” is hosting a charity walk on Saturday morning to fight back against breast cancer.

It’s happening at Central Park in Mishawaka. It will be a rolling start, so you can arrive anytime between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and walk at your own pace.

You are asked to register online ahead of time.

We will be live out there tomorrow morning, so make sure to turn into to 16 News Now Saturday Morning for more information and a look at the fun for a good cause!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.
Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands
A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen
The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are...
Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County
Metro Homicide investigation at Elwood Ave & N Johnson St
Metro Homicide investigating South Bend shooting, 15-year-old victim identified

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warmer Weekend...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Police have arrested a Westville man who’s allegedly responsible for a number of catalytic...
Westville man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Police have arrested a Westville man who’s allegedly responsible for a number of catalytic...
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Senator Joe Donnelly (Source: WAVE 3 News)
President Biden to select former Indiana Sen. Donnelly as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican