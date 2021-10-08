‘Making Strides Michiana’ hosting charity walk to fight back against breast cancer

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - “Making Strides Michiana” is hosting a charity walk on Saturday morning to fight back against breast cancer.

It’s happening at Central Park in Mishawaka. It will be a rolling start, so you can arrive anytime between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and walk at your own pace.

You are asked to register online ahead of time.

