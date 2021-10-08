Advertisement

Irish see strong defensive chemistry under Marcus Freeman

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly was able to lure Marcus Freeman away from Cincinnati in the offseason.

Now midway through this season, how has Freeman’s defense looked?

The Irish are allowing 123 rushing yards a game and are third in the country with nine interceptions through five games.

Head coach Brian Kelly praises Freeman for his strong relationship with the players and says the best is yet to come.

“I sit in all of the team meetings on defense and get a chance to listen to him talk to the entire unit and he’s on point,” head coach Brian Kelly said. " There’s a good esprit de corps, there’s great camaraderie, there’s really good morale, and we’re still building. We’re just about at the halfway point of year one with Marcus Freeman leading this defense. Stay tuned. There’s gonna be some good stuff to follow.”

Notre Dame will be taking on Virginia Tech who averages just 191 passing yards a game and 139 yards on the ground.

