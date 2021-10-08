Advertisement

Here come the Irish: Virginia Tech prepares for Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like most Irish opponents, Virginia Tech had a bye week last week so they’ve had extra time to prepare for the Golden Domers.

This is just the fourth meeting all time between Notre Dame and the Hokies.

Most recently the thriller in 2019 with Ian Book’s late fourth quarter touchdown.

Notre Dame has only travelled to Blacksburg once in 2018 when the Irish came out victorious

Virginia Tech knows they’ll have their hands full when the Irish come to town.

“Tremendous challenge” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “Very talented. Well coached. Disciplined. Tough football team coming in here. I mean when you watch them play you realize there’s a reason that they’ve had so much success in recent years. Coach Kelly has done a fantastic job. They’re sound in their schemes and the play with great effort. They’ve got talent as well. It’ll be a tremendous challenge. I know they’re coming off a disappointment which I’m sure we’ll just fuel their fire to get back in the win column so our guys are excited and ready to go to work.”

Should be a crazy atmosphere in Blacksburg.

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech go head to head at 7:30 Saturday Night on the ACC Network.

