First Alert Forecast: Showers to End the Week, Near Record Warmth by Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through Friday. Some of us could see some peaks of sunshine through the afternoon. A light breeze from the South keeps it on the muggy side. Highs in the middle 70s. High of 74.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Looking pretty good for Friday Night Football games. We do keep the chance for an isolated shower later this evening. Temperatures falling through the 60s during the games. Overnight a few light showers continue to be possible. Lows get cooler, falling into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Low of 58.

SATURDAY: A few light showers during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. The highs will be warmer, into the upper 70s through the afternoon. High of 78.

SUNDAY: Near record warmth could be seen on Sunday. A record high of 85 degrees set back in the early 1900′s could be in jeopardy. A forecasted high of around 84 degrees will be very close to that record and feel more like summer to end the weekend. Sun and Clouds. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: It will begin very warm next week potentially staying in the lower 80s. We do see increasing cloud cover on Monday with showers becoming likely by Monday night and Tuesday. This will begin a downward trend in temperatures. We could see the 60s return by the end of next week. More rain chances are possible through next week.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, October 7th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 78

Thursday’s Low: 66

Precipitation: 0.14″

