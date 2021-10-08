Advertisement

‘Cirque Alcatraz’ comes to Mishawaka

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cirque Italia’s brand-new production of Cirque Alcatraz is at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

The show is a prison-themed experience, showing you what it’s like to be sentenced to life at Alcatraz Prison.

There’s drama, story lines and plenty of comedy all while you watch dancers, singers and acrobats perform on stage.

“The people, from the moment they come in are completely immersed in the prison scene,” said Ryan Combs. “And they follow my character, and some other characters as we maneuver our ways through the world’s most dangerous prison and with some of the world’s most talented criminals.”

Cirque Alcatraz plays through Sunday in the parking lot outside of JC Penny at UP Mall.

The show is R-rated because of adult language, some violence and suggestive dialogue. Children 13 and older need to be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.
Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands
A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen
The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are...
Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County
Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.
UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located

Latest News

During breakfast hours, staff will be able to choose from the Egg McMuffin, a Sausage Biscuit,...
McDonald’s offering free breakfast next week to teachers, school staff
Metro Homicide investigation at Elwood Ave & N Johnson St
Metro Homicide investigating South Bend shooting
Defensive chemistry is strong under Marcus Freeman
Defensive chemistry is strong under Marcus Freeman
Silver Alert declared for Linda Wilde out of Starke County
Silver Alert declared in Starke County for 74-year-old woman