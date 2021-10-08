‘Cirque Alcatraz’ comes to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cirque Italia’s brand-new production of Cirque Alcatraz is at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

The show is a prison-themed experience, showing you what it’s like to be sentenced to life at Alcatraz Prison.

There’s drama, story lines and plenty of comedy all while you watch dancers, singers and acrobats perform on stage.

“The people, from the moment they come in are completely immersed in the prison scene,” said Ryan Combs. “And they follow my character, and some other characters as we maneuver our ways through the world’s most dangerous prison and with some of the world’s most talented criminals.”

Cirque Alcatraz plays through Sunday in the parking lot outside of JC Penny at UP Mall.

The show is R-rated because of adult language, some violence and suggestive dialogue. Children 13 and older need to be accompanied by an adult.

