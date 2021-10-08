Charges filed against former priest for Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend accused of child sexual abuse

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A priest who resigned from his posts in the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend last month has been charged with six counts, including felony child seduction and sexual battery.

According to WPTA, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office filed those charges against David Huneck, along with one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, one count of Furnishing Alcohol to a minor and two counts of battery.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released a statement Friday afternoon, saying “the church has its own investigative process called the canonical process, which is separate from the civil law’s criminal process.” As a result of that investigation, Huneck was placed on its public list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Huneck was ordained in June 2018. Bishop Kevin Rhoades said there had been “no red flags” regarding his conduct until the recent developments.

