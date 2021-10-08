Advertisement

Cass County crash kills one, injures another

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead and another is injured after a car crashes into a tree in Cass County.

Officers with the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department responded to the crash just after 4 PM Thursday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle pinned against a tree, and another off into a cornfield.

According to police, the accident occurred when a car driven by 40-year-old Edward Muse of Dowagiac unsuccessfully attempted to pass the vehicle of 73-year-old Larry Howe of Elkhart.

Muse clipped the front of Howe’s vehicle when he cut back into his proper lane, lost control, and hit the tree. Howe lost control and went off into the cornfield.

Muse was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Edwardsburg Fire Department. He was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Terrance Godgiven, 17 of Dowagiac, was a passenger in Muse’s vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Howe was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation; right now, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged to contact the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

