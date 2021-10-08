Advertisement

Bottled water distributed in Benton Harbor; lead concern continues

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 15,000 cases of bottled water are being delivered to Benton Harbor distribution centers in the coming days.

The state is giving away free water as part of an effort to address lead levels.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that she wants to give the city $20 million to replace their lead pipes.

“There’s a need here in Benton Harbor, in the city. We are a community action agency and we came to action when the state reached out to us and asked us if we distribute the water. We also distribute food, so this is something that we do on a monthly basis and now we are just doing it more with water,” said Kim Smith-Oldham, Executive Director at Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency.

State officials said they want to protect the health and safety of residents and are working to remove lead service lines.

“Some people have had to get water filters and now it’s the water again. Yes, it has been frustrating,” said Volunteer Pamela Bridwell.

The EPA is also reportedly conducting a filter effectiveness study to gather more data.

Meantime, residents are being asked to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

Unfiltered tap water can be used for showering, washing your hands and doing dishes.

“Good clean, water. We have a difficult time right now with our water here in Benton Harbor. If I can sum this up: When I rise up, you rise up. When you rise up, we rise up. Rise up Benton Harbor, come get your water,” said Volunteer Keyma Shepard.

They are giving away 3 cases per person.

“Me and my varsity teammates, we came out to do some good in the community because a lot of bad stuff goes around and we want to show it’s not all bad,” said Benton Harbor High School Student Denium Potts.

The next distribution day is Oct. 8 at God’s Household of Faith from 2 - 5 p.m.

Residents who cannot pick up water and need it delivered to their homes, should call 866-691-5323.

Most Read

A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
An Elkhart detective, accused of lying in a 2002 homicide case, has resigned.
Elkhart cop accused of lying in 2002 homicide case resigns
Saint Joseph Health System is coming up with a plan to help retain and recruit caregivers,...
Saint Joseph Health System offering nurses more pay to stay
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen

Latest News

Defensive chemistry is strong under Marcus Freeman
Defensive chemistry is strong under Marcus Freeman
Silver Alert declared for Linda Wilde out of Starke County
Silver Alert declared in Starke County for 74-year-old woman
Two missing Mishawaka girls have now been found according to police.
UPDATE: Mishawaka Police say two missing teenagers have now been located
Bottled water surplus due to lead levels in Benton Harbor
Bottled water surplus due to lead levels in Benton Harbor