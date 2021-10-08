Advertisement

Blacksburg bound: Irish gear up to take on Virginia Tech

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are in bounce back mode following last week’s loss. But their opponent this week, might be their toughest road test of the season.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 3-1 this season and are 31st in the most recent AP Poll.

The Hokies average roughly 331 yards a game.

Defensively, they’ve got five interceptions on the year.

Playing at Lane Stadium with more than 66,000 fans rocking out to ‘Enter Sandman’ is intimidating and the Irish have spent this week preparing for that atmosphere.

“Going down to Blacksburg, it’s obviously a difficult place to play,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We’ll need to prepare our football team for that, and that environment is very difficult to play in. We’ll address that with our team today and then build on that during the week. So, certainly a very good football team, one that has a great win over North Carolina. It is a really good football team and tough to beat at home. So, we’ll have a challenge. We certainly had one in 2018 when we went down there and we’ll certainly have another one on Saturday night.”

The Irish look to get back in the win column Friday night under the lights at Virginia Tech.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

