Wet Week...then a Warm Weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARM FOR OCTOBER!! But it will still be wet at times overnight, Friday, Friday night, and maybe into early Saturday. Most of the weekend, though, is looking amazing with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. A slow cooling trend next week with 2 or 3 chances to get some showers...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers redeveloping. Maybe a t’shower. Low: 62, Wind: SSE 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers around and in some places a t’shower. High: 74, Wind: S 6-12

Friday night: Mostly cloudy...slight chance for a shower. Low: 58

Saturday: Lingering shower early in spots, then becoming sunny and a bit warmer. High: 78

