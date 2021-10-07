Advertisement

Trooper shot in Niles

A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan State Trooper is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of 9th and Main in Niles just before 11 for reports of a shooting.

Right now we’re waiting to learn more, but officials tell 16 News Now that the suspect was also shot, and right now there’s no word on his or her condition.

