Trooper shot in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan State Trooper is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of 9th and Main in Niles just before 11 for reports of a shooting.

Right now we’re waiting to learn more, but officials tell 16 News Now that the suspect was also shot, and right now there’s no word on his or her condition.

