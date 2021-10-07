Advertisement

South Bend Medical Foundation needs blood donations immediately

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is facing a blood shortage.

All blood types are needed, especially type O (positive and negative) and type A negative. If you donate, you will receive a gift certificate to Mimmo’s Pizza or Martin’s Super Markets.

Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental consent, and weigh at least 110 pounds. You can make an appointment with any of the South Bend Medical Foundation donor centers by clicking here.

