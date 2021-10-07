Notre Dame football not announcing starting quarterback to public until game time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly still has not publicly named a starting quarterback, but the team does know who will be leading them into Blacksburg Saturday night.

Kelly says at this point they’ll just let it be known when they get onto the field against Virginia Tech.

The starter has been running with the ones all week.

But given that the Irish have played all three quarterbacks this season, Virginia Tech knows what to expect from any of them so it shouldn’t be a surprise.

So what has gone into to determining who will be the QB1?

“I think going on the road in the environment that we’re in was a factor,” Kelly said. “Mobility is a bit of a factor. It needed to be evaluated. Then certainly grading out. I think from our overall perspective, the guys who gives us the best chance to win. This is still about winning football games. So, when we added all those things up, that’s how we came up with the decision. But all those are accurate, that they needed to be considered.”

Jack Coan was still listed as the number one quarterback on the updated depth chart was released on Thursday.

The Irish take on Virginia Tech Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

