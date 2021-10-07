Advertisement

Notre Dame football not announcing starting quarterback to public until game time

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly still has not publicly named a starting quarterback, but the team does know who will be leading them into Blacksburg Saturday night.

Kelly says at this point they’ll just let it be known when they get onto the field against Virginia Tech.

The starter has been running with the ones all week.

But given that the Irish have played all three quarterbacks this season, Virginia Tech knows what to expect from any of them so it shouldn’t be a surprise.

So what has gone into to determining who will be the QB1?

“I think going on the road in the environment that we’re in was a factor,” Kelly said. “Mobility is a bit of a factor. It needed to be evaluated. Then certainly grading out. I think from our overall perspective, the guys who gives us the best chance to win. This is still about winning football games. So, when we added all those things up, that’s how we came up with the decision. But all those are accurate, that they needed to be considered.”

Jack Coan was still listed as the number one quarterback on the updated depth chart was released on Thursday.

The Irish take on Virginia Tech Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
An Elkhart detective, accused of lying in a 2002 homicide case, has resigned.
Elkhart cop accused of lying in 2002 homicide case resigns
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are...
Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen

Latest News

“LaPhonso Ellis is one of the greatest athletes and gentlemen to ever suit up for Notre Dame...
LaPhonso Ellis will entre the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor
The Irish only lost two seniors last year meaning their scoring core will be back for more
Notre Dame men’s basketball seniors have chip on their shoulders
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with...
Brian Kelly sees growth in Tommy Rees’s play calling
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
“Sting more when you beat yourself:” Irish look to bounce back after Cincinnati loss