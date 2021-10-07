Advertisement

Medical Moment: New breast cancer treatments

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HER2-positive brease cancer is an aggressive form of cancer, accounting for about 20% of all breast cancer cases. Now, doctors say two separate, newly-FDA-approved treatments are available to patients with HER2-positive cancer that has spread.

--

For mini Jack Russel, Jason, and his mom, Joyce Gruss, happiness is a rowdy game of canine cannonball.

Joyce’s energy comes and goes. She’s battling an aggressive form of breast cancer. It’s back for the second time, and has spread to her liver.

“What was happening was my liver was so swelled,” she says. “It was like, you could feel it through the rib cage.”

Doctors diagnosed Joyce with metastatic HER2-positive cancer, meaning she had a high level of a growth protein on her breast cancer cells.

“But then there have been a number of drugs that have come along that target this HER2 protein,” says Dr. David Riseberg, a medical oncologist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

One drug, Tukysa, was approved in April 2020. Another drug, Enhertu, had been approved just three months earlier. Right now, Enhertu, is keeping Joyce’s Cancer from progressing.

“The more tools in our toolbox, the more things we have to offer our patients,” says Dr. Riseberg.

When Joyce started treatment for the recurrence in 2018, Dr. Riseberg wasn’t’ sure she had much time.

“He was brutally honest. He said, ‘You probably have two or three years to live’. He told me the other day, ‘I’m so glad I was wrong’. So, I said, ‘I am too’. You know, you literally do live one day at a time.”

Joyce was the first person in her family to have breast cancer, but her 80-year-old mother was recently diagnosed with the same form of the disease. Joyce says she is glad she is here to support her mom through treatment.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Michigan State Trooper shot in Niles
An Elkhart detective, accused of lying in a 2002 homicide case, has resigned.
Elkhart cop accused of lying in 2002 homicide case resigns
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are...
Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Talk of building new homes on the campus of Portage Manor has some worried about the future of...
Update on the future of Portage Manor
Doctors say two separate, newly-FDA-approved treatments are available to patients with...
Medical Moment: New breast cancer treatments
Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.
Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands