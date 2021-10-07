Advertisement

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office gets K-9 vest donation

THE KOSCIUSKO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RECENTLY RECEIVED A DONATION OF K-9 VESTS.
THE KOSCIUSKO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RECENTLY RECEIVED A DONATION OF K-9 VESTS.(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office recently received a donation of K-9 vests.

The donation was made by the foundation A Quilt For Mother’s Tears, which provides quilts to the mothers of fallen law enforcement officers.

The foundation was created in honor of Indianapolis police officer Rod Bradway, a Kosciusko County native who was killed while saving a domestic violence victim and her ten-month-old child.

The three vests will be worn by the K-9s during high-risk situations.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Saint Joseph Health System is coming up with a plan to help retain and recruit caregivers,...
Saint Joseph Health System offering nurses more pay to stay
An Elkhart detective, accused of lying in a 2002 homicide case, has resigned.
Elkhart cop accused of lying in 2002 homicide case resigns
Queen and Kessler Child Shot
Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: On and off showers Thursday and Friday

Latest News

The event was held drive-thru style, with the health department offering free tests and...
Indiana State Health Dept. deploys ‘COVID Strike Team’ at Four Winds Field
A Michigan State Trooper is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night.
Michigan State Trooper shot Wednesday night
A trooper is in stable condition after being shot in Niles.
Trooper shot in Niles
The old INOVA Credit Union in Mishawaka is expected to get a new look.
New development on Mishawaka Ave & Main