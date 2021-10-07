Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office gets K-9 vest donation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office recently received a donation of K-9 vests.

The donation was made by the foundation A Quilt For Mother’s Tears, which provides quilts to the mothers of fallen law enforcement officers.

The foundation was created in honor of Indianapolis police officer Rod Bradway, a Kosciusko County native who was killed while saving a domestic violence victim and her ten-month-old child.

The three vests will be worn by the K-9s during high-risk situations.

