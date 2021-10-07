Indiana State Health Dept. deploys ‘COVID Strike Team’ at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health deployed a strike team on Wednesday for COVID- 19 testing and vaccination at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

The event was held drive-thru style, with the health department offering free tests and vaccines until 8 p.m. If you missed out today, there is another opportunity to go either Thursday, Friday or Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health says there have been about 600 new cases in the past seven days. They also say a little over 50 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.

No appointment is necessary.

