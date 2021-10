MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is celebrating “Adopt a Shelter Dog” month.

All adult dog adoption fees are being reduced to $50. All dogs are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

To adopt, just go online and submit an application. The Humane Society will then set up an appointment.

