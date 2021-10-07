First Alert Forecast: Umbrella and Rain Jackets Needed for the Rest of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Periods of rain throughout the day under cloudy skies. Rain could be heavy at times. Rainfall could approach three quarters of an inch in some spots. Cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s. High of 72.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely throughout the evening and overnight hours. Staying damp and mild. Low of 62.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day under cloudy skies. Highs remain in the middle 70s and it will remain damp and gloomy to end the week. High of 74.

SATURDAY: A chance of a brief shower during the morning. A mixture of sun and clouds for most of the day with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The chance of a brief shower later in the evening as well. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: A brief shower is possible with a mixture of sun and clouds on Sunday. Most of Michiana will remain dry through the weekend. The beginning of next week is looking rainy again. Another system is likely to move our way with rain showers looking possible by Monday. These could persist through Tuesday and into Wednesday. A few chances or rain continue to be possible through the end of next week as temperatures trend back down to near average for this time of the year.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 73

Wednesday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.75″

