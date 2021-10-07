Barletta Boat Company gives all employees checks, worth thousands

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in July, Winnebago Industries announced it would be acquiring Barletta Boats, and Thursday the president of Barletta wanted to show his employees his appreciation in a big way.

Employees at Barletta Boat Company were celebrating Thursday as they all received checks for thousands of dollars from president and founder Bill Fenech.

“I don’t care if they push a broom, if they’re a welder, if they’re in accounting service, it doesn’t matter. Everybody contributed in their own way, so it was my way to say thank you and give them a reward,” Fenech said.

On behalf of him and his wife, Fenech says a total of 4 million dollars is being given out and split between the company’s estimated 400 employees, and those employees were excited, to say the least.

“Very excited, and I saw a coworker walking out and she was just as excited so we both had to jump and hug,” Barletta Boat helm builder Misty Schabes said.

Barletta boats was bought by Winnebago Industries earlier this year, and employees who were with the company for the announcement are now receiving either a 5, 10 or 15-thousand dollar check based on seniority.

“They’ve been a great partner so far, exactly what I hoped for. They’re leaving us alone and letting us still kick butt in the market and win, and that’s what we do. So, the deal made it possible, and I’m happy to share, " Fenech said.

Fenech says even those who have joined the company since the acquisition announcement are still receiving checks for a thousand dollars.

“No one has ever given that. I’ve worked at a lot of places in Indiana, and no one has ever given a bonus like that,” Schabes said.

Fenech says he tries to make Barletta feel like a family environment, and he’s excited for what’s in store for Barletta and his employees.

“It’s just so gratifying, and this gives me a lot of joy. So I’m happy. I’m happy for our employees, and I’m happy to see where Barletta goes from here. We’re kicking tail, and we’re going to keep doing that,” Fenech said.

Barletta says they are always looking to add hard workers to their team, so if you’re interested, click here for more information.

