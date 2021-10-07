Amazon announces more than a thousand jobs coming to Michiana

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Speculations have been laid to rest about Project Winnie, as Amazon announces it is coming to Elkhart County and bringing more than a thousand jobs to the area.

With the opening of two new buildings, a Robotics Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station, plenty of opportunities will be available with the company.

“And these are really great jobs that we’ll be offering in the area with lots of career growth opportunity. And we’re just excited to be expanding our foot print in the Elkhart region,” says Andre Woodson, an Amazon Spokesperson.

The 800,000 square foot Fulfillment Center will give employees the opportunity to work alongside advanced robotic technology, and the delivery station will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help to increase efficiency of deliveries for customers.

“There’s a lot of contributors that go into our thought process, on where to place a new fulfillment center and delivery station. We’re responding to customer needs and demand, and we wanna make sure that our facilities are close to customers, so we can continue to offer great prime services and fast shipping speeds,” says Woodson.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 20,000 jobs in Indiana and when asked why Indiana is such a great place for Amazon to be, Woodson said,

“We also strategically look at locations that provide robust public infrastructure. Uhm, a strong dedicated work force and great local support, and we continue to find all those factors in Indiana.”

Amazon will be offering starting wages of $18 per hour for roles in transportation and fulfillment, as well as providing full time employees with comprehensive benefits from day one.

" Both buildings are set to launch in 2023, so just stay tuned for updates, and uh obviously we’ll be sharing more information as we get closer to that timeline,” says Woodson.

This is an exciting announcement for not only the county, but for all of Michiana, and we will continue to provide updates on this project as they come.

