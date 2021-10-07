Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Amazon has announced plans to expand in Indiana by opening two new buildings in Elkhart County.

The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are expected to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.

The announcement confirms rumors regarding the company being behind “Project Winnie” in Elkhart County, which involves the construction of a $200 million high tech distribution center off the Indiana Toll Road by County Road 17.

