Amazon announces expansion in Elkhart County

Rumors are swirling that Amazon could be the currently unnamed company behind the Winnie...
Rumors are swirling that Amazon could be the currently unnamed company behind the Winnie Project in Elkhart County that could bring 1,800 jobs to Michiana.(Amazon)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Amazon has announced plans to expand in Indiana by opening two new buildings in Elkhart County.

The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, which are both set to launch in 2023, are expected to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.

The announcement confirms rumors regarding the company being behind “Project Winnie” in Elkhart County, which involves the construction of a $200 million high tech distribution center off the Indiana Toll Road by County Road 17.

For more details on Amazon’s announcement, click here.

