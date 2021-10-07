Advertisement

1 girl found; Silver Alert still in effect for another Mishawaka teen

Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.
Police say 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face.(Mishawaka Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One teenager reported missing out of Mishawaka has been found, but another remains missing.

A Silver Alert was declared last week for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee. Mishawaka police tell 16 News Now that Davis was found in South Bend this morning, but Taulbee is still missing.

Police say Taulbee may have a tattoo on the right side of her face. She is 5′4″ with blonde hair and green eyes, and she was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Taulbee’s whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka PD Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.

