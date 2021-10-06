Advertisement

Woman arrested in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in South Bend Tuesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Diamond Avenue just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say he got into an argument with Jacquese Thomas.  She was arrested for battery with deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and carrying a handgun without a license.

The man who was shot has not been identified, but he’s expected to recover.

