Woman arrested for allegedly pushing stranger into oncoming subway train

By WCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - New York Police have arrested a woman who is seen on video allegedly pushing a subway rider into an oncoming train on Monday.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera and led to the arrest of 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara on Tuesday.

She is charged with attempted murder.

Police said they found her on Tuesday inside the same Times Square station where the day earlier she allegedly pushed a 42-year-old woman into a moving train.

The video shows the suspect sitting on a platform bench. Then, as the train comes into view, she suddenly rushes over and appears to slam into an unsuspecting woman from behind, ramming her into a section of the train just out of camera range.

One of her shoes can be seen flying and landing on the platform.

Egegbara said nothing as she was led in handcuffs to a police vehicle.

However, the victim Lenny Javier spoke exclusively to WCBS from her hospital bed.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Javier said.

Javier’s arm is broken, and her legs and face were injured in the incident.

“My face is swollen. I have a broken nose, a fractured chin,” she said.

Transit crime overall is down just over 15% compared to last year. However, in the last 28 days, it’s gone up a little more than 43%.

“Someone needs to take responsibility for this, because it can’t be happening. Too many cases,” Javier said.

Those pushing for increased security underground got a response from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the enforcement is best coming from the kinds of cops who know the subway system best.

“I would caution against other forces coming in, because the environment here is very different than what state police or national guard are trained for,” de Blasio said.

The Egegbara has had trouble with the law at least three times before the assault.

As for Javier, she said she will need surgery on her arm, but is expected to make a full recovery.

