Whirlpool Corporation, Cornerstone Alliance get green light for new bike trails

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New details on a network of bike trails that will soon be coming to Benton Charter Township.

The township board has given the green light to Whirlpool Corporation and Cornerstone Alliance to move forward on the multi-phase project.

The goal is to create and enhance a series of trails around Whirlpool’s headquarters for biking and walking. Those with the project say these new trails will expand upon existing trail systems in the area and help give people in the community more ways to enjoy the outdoors.

“It does bring people together, and I walk the trails that you can’t see behind those trees on a regular basis. I’ve met so many wonderful people. They bring their pets. We want to expand that and make this even more of a complete trail system, mountain bikes and traditional trails, for all the residents,” Whirlpool VP of Communications and Public Affairs Jeff Noel said.

Construction on the new trails could begin as early as this fall with hopes of having the project complete by next spring.

