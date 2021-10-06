Wednesday’s Child: Lunch plans for Lucas

(WNDU) - Teenagers need plenty of guidance and support. And foster teens are no different. They have the same hopes and dreams as other teens. They even have the same appetites.

13-year-old Lucas is big food fan.

“I like pretty much any food,” said Lucas. “Yeah, I like any food.”

Lucas is an easy-going teenager who has his list of favorites.

“I do like cheeseburgers. That’s my favorite out of all the foods. My favorite vegetable would be Brussel sprouts. My favorite fruit would be bananas. I love bananas,” said Lucas.

He has his favorite animals too.

“My favorite animal is a turtle,” said Lucas. “I mean they’re adorable. Who doesn’t love turtles? Especially when they’re babies -their eyes are two times the size of their head.”

Lucas is hoping to find an active family, .one that will play with him.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I do. I play lots of video games,” said Lucas. “I like to go outside. There’s lots of stuff that I like to do outside. There’s not one thing that I wouldn’t like outside,” said Lucas. “Except for insects. I hate insects.”

As for sports?

“I like some sports,” said Lucas. “The ones I really like are football, basketball, soccer.”

Lucas is a great kid who is also very kind. He wants to be a police officer someday so that he can help people.

“People should know about me, is that I am pretty much -I’m not bad, I’m very nice,” said Lucas.

