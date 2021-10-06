Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Lunch plans for Lucas

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Teenagers need plenty of guidance and support. And foster teens are no different. They have the same hopes and dreams as other teens. They even have the same appetites.

13-year-old Lucas is big food fan.

“I like pretty much any food,” said Lucas. “Yeah, I like any food.”

Lucas is an easy-going teenager who has his list of favorites.

“I do like cheeseburgers. That’s my favorite out of all the foods. My favorite vegetable would be Brussel sprouts. My favorite fruit would be bananas. I love bananas,” said Lucas.

He has his favorite animals too.

“My favorite animal is a turtle,” said Lucas. “I mean they’re adorable. Who doesn’t love turtles? Especially when they’re babies -their eyes are two times the size of their head.”

Lucas is hoping to find an active family, .one that will play with him.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I do. I play lots of video games,” said Lucas. “I like to go outside. There’s lots of stuff that I like to do outside. There’s not one thing that I wouldn’t like outside,” said Lucas. “Except for insects. I hate insects.”

As for sports?

“I like some sports,” said Lucas. “The ones I really like are football, basketball, soccer.”

Lucas is a great kid who is also very kind. He wants to be a police officer someday so that he can help people.

“People should know about me, is that I am pretty much -I’m not bad, I’m very nice,” said Lucas.

If you would like to learn more about Lucas, click on this link to Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen and Kessler Child Shot
Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend
Arson on South Bend Police vehicle
Authorities investigating arson on South Bend Police vehicle
Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Saint Joseph Health System is coming up with a plan to help retain and recruit caregivers,...
Saint Joseph Health System offering nurses more pay to stay
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo

Latest News

Tuesday, Junior Achievement starts construction on their new JA BizTown.
Junior Achievement starts JA Biztown construction in Elkhart
Tuesday, students for West Side Middle School got some hands-on experience at Aluminum Metals...
Elk. Co. middle schoolers get hands-on manufacturing experience
The YWCA is honoring local police officers for their work with victims of domestic violence.
YWCA honors officers for work with domestic violence victims
Wednesday's Child: Devon's search
Wednesday’s Child: Devon’s search