Starke Co. man dead after getting hit by car
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Starke County man is dead after being hit by a car on State Road 17 in Plymouth.
According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday. 24-year-old Andrea Finley was driving east when her jeep hit 58-year-old Roy McCarty, who was walking in the roadway.
An autopsy says McCarty’s cause of death is from multiple blunt force trauma.
