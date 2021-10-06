Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo releases Zoo Boo schedule

Potawatomi Zoo announces Zoo Boo 2021 will run from October 22-24.
Potawatomi Zoo announces Zoo Boo 2021 will run from October 22-24.(Potawatomi Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will host Zoo Boo, its annual trick-or-treating event October 22-24.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Zoo Boo admission is $11 for adults over 15, $9 for seniors and children 3-14, and free for babies 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online as an option, but it is not required.

“We’re proud to keep building on a long tradition of having a safe trick-or-treating event at the Zoo every year,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “We’re conscious that there are still some health and safety concerns, so we are continuing some of the changes from 2020, but we are still excited to decorate the Zoo for this event that has candy, riding the train and carousel, and of course, seeing the animals.”

Regular amenities like the Zoo Gift Shop, Congo Café, Otter Outpost, and Round Barn Bar will be open. Concessions will have coffee and hot chocolate as well as the regular menu. There will also be local food vendors.

Costumes are encouraged for both children and adults, but not required. In compliance with local health regulations, masks are recommended for guests ages 8 and over in inside spaces or outside when social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Queen and Kessler Child Shot
Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart

Latest News

Tuesday, Junior Achievement starts construction on their new JA BizTown.
Junior Achievement starts JA Biztown construction in Elkhart
Tuesday, students for West Side Middle School got some hands-on experience at Aluminum Metals...
Elk. Co. middle schoolers get hands-on manufacturing experience
The YWCA is honoring local police officers for their work with victims of domestic violence.
YWCA honors officers for work with domestic violence victims
Trick or Treating at Four Winds Field
Trick or treating event returns to Four Winds Field Oct. 25