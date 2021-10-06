Potawatomi Zoo releases Zoo Boo schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will host Zoo Boo, its annual trick-or-treating event October 22-24.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Zoo Boo admission is $11 for adults over 15, $9 for seniors and children 3-14, and free for babies 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online as an option, but it is not required.

“We’re proud to keep building on a long tradition of having a safe trick-or-treating event at the Zoo every year,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “We’re conscious that there are still some health and safety concerns, so we are continuing some of the changes from 2020, but we are still excited to decorate the Zoo for this event that has candy, riding the train and carousel, and of course, seeing the animals.”

Regular amenities like the Zoo Gift Shop, Congo Café, Otter Outpost, and Round Barn Bar will be open. Concessions will have coffee and hot chocolate as well as the regular menu. There will also be local food vendors.

Costumes are encouraged for both children and adults, but not required. In compliance with local health regulations, masks are recommended for guests ages 8 and over in inside spaces or outside when social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.