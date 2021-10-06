Notre Dame men’s basketball seniors have chip on their shoulders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Practice is in full swing for Notre Dame Men’s Basketball.

The Irish only lost two seniors last year meaning their scoring core will be back for more

Head Coach Mike Brey has said he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself to help his team get back to the NCAA Tournament and the players want the same thing.

“One thing that hasn’t changed, we got five of our top six scorers back,” Brey said. “We got a pretty good group back. When you add Paul Atkinson, we have six men that have played a lot of basketball. Those are six old guys that know how to play. It’s a great place to start. They have a chip on their shoulder. We have a senior class that hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament. The Hubb, Laszewski, Goodwin, triangle is really motivated to do that so I kind of like where we’re at and our schedule again is extremely challenging. Here we go, let’s play.”

The Irish begin their season with an exhibition game against Nazareth College on October 29.

