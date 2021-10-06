Advertisement

MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday less than 850 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 834 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Also, 19 new deaths were reported between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, including one each in Jasper, Jones and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 492,558 and 9,768, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,236 cases, 93 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,316 cases, 245 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,219 cases, 63 deaths
  • Jones: 13,650 cases, 236 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,386 cases, 134 deaths
  • Marion: 4,174 cases, 106 deaths
  • Perry: 2,033 cases, 54 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,370 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 466,337 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,836,807 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,326,769 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,823,729 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen and Kessler Child Shot
Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend
Arson on South Bend Police vehicle
Authorities investigating arson on South Bend Police vehicle
Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses

Latest News

Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
NDMBB seniors are coming into the 2021 season with a chip on their shoulder.
Irish seniors coming into season with a chip on their shoulder
The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed...
IU students file opening appeal over vaccine mandate
Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team has to identify where they went wrong in their loss to...
Irish reflect on Cincy disappointment