More Rain at Times

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RAIN COMES BACK AT TIMES... While we’ve had some spotty showers the past couple of days, the rainiest period is still expected on Thursday and Friday. Much of Michiana probably ends up with between 1/2″ and 1 1/2″ of rain. Most of the weekend will be dry and warm with highs up around 80 degrees. Still mild next week with a couple chances for a shower...

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with showers increasing. Low: 62, Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers at times, and maybe a rumble of thunder. High: 72, Wind: SE 6-12

Thursday night: Showers at times with a thunderstorm possible. Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers...then pop-up showers, and maybe a t’storm, in the afternoon. High: 74

