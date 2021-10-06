Mishawaka police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday morning in Mishawaka.

Officials were at Indian Lakes Apartments taking a report about a stolen car when eight shots were fired. A woman came up to officers and said she was shot at, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Police say four men left the scene in a dark sedan heading west on Douglas Road. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Mishawaka Detective Bureau at (574) 258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

