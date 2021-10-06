Michigan exceeds more than 10 million COVID doses statewide

(WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the state.

To date, about 68 percent of residents 16 and older have gotten at least their first dose, bringing the state close to its goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate.

The state has also give more than 200,000 booster doses.

More Information:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced more than 10 million primary series doses of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Michiganders. The state has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals. To date, 68.3% of Michiganders age 16 years or older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective vaccines – bringing the state close to its goal of 70% vaccination rate.

“As of today, Michigan has surpassed 10 million doses of hope in the form of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Whitmer. “Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe. Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today. The vaccine remains the best way to help us get back to normal and continue our strong economic progress.”

From January to July 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, we urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who are eligible for a third dose due to being immunocompromised or a booster dose according to CDC guidance are urged to make an appointment with their health care provider or visit their local pharmacy to maintain and increase that level of protection.”

Total vaccines doses, including primary series and additional or booster doses:

· 5,967,776 doses of Pfizer

· 3,900,419 doses of Moderna

· 352,317 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Michiganders ages 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, CDC recommends the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:

· People 65 years and older and residents aged 18 and older in long-term care settings.

· People aged 50 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

CDC recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series based on their individual benefits and risks:

· People aged 18 through 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

· People aged 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Additionally, Michiganders with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of people who are immunocompromised to their initial vaccine series.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.