Michiana healthcare systems reaching deadlines for mandatory vaccination

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unvaccinated healthcare workers across the country are choosing between their jobs and getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

In June, three major health systems in Michiana announced they’ll require all employees to be fully vaccinated.

16 News Now tells us why one researcher says unvaccinated employees are more likely to move on than get the shot.

Employees at St. Joseph, Beacon, and Spectrum Health Lakeland will be required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Some are concerned this could hurt an industry already experiencing a low supply of workers dealing with a high demand for care.

The deadline for Beacon workers is Oct.16th.

The deadline for Spectrum Health Lakeland workers is two days later on Oct. 18th.

We didn’t hear from St. Joseph Health Systems by the time this story aired, but we previously reported their deadline for proof of vaccination as Sept. 21st.

A spokesperson from Spectrum Health Lakeland says their staff is 96% in compliance with their vaccine requirement meaning they’re either fully vaccinated are were granted an exemption.

They said, “The health and safety of Spectrum Health’s patients, family members, community, and team members are our top concern. The COVID-19 vaccine, along with practicing safe behaviors, remains an effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of COVID-19.”

That still leaves roughly 150 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

Lisa Miller says her research suggests employees who still haven’t gotten the vaccine are more likely to leave their job if faced with a vaccine mandate than get the shot, especially if they’re part-time.

Her data shows 38% of part-time workers are unvaccinated compared to 28% of full-time workers.

Of those unvaccinated part-time workers, roughly two-thirds of them say they’d rather quit than get the vaccine.

For unvaccinated full-time workers, just over half said they’d rather look for another job than get vaccinated.

“So when we think about the hospital workers specifically, what it’s going to tell us is that they would rather lose their job than to actually get the vaccine,” said LWM & Associates President Lisa Miller.

She said the top reasons for Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in healthcare workers come from concerns about potential long-term side effects and if it’s been tested well enough.

“The hesitancy is real even among the healthcare community,” she said.

She says small businesses could benefit from more people looking for jobs if they hire unvaccinated employees.

“If the national mandates do come through it will be for companies with 100 or more employees. So for smaller companies, they could actually benefit from some of those things. Then, also what we’ve seen is people starting their own businesses. There’s all sort of different avenues where people’s creativity can come out when faced with challenges,” she said.

Miller says she’s been tracking consumer sentiments since the beginning of the pandemic.

Her latest study focusing on workplace vaccine mandates and labor shortages is where we fielded the research for this story.

