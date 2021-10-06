“Manufacturing Victory” exhibit comes to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting exhibit underway at both the Studebaker National Museum, and The History Museum

Manufacturing Victory celebrates our regions manufacturers during military conflict.

The exhibit takes you through the different wars and shows you the equipment made right here in South Bend.

Artifacts on exhibit include army wagons, plane engines, uniforms and more.

“People are just amazed to learn the rich history that our area has,” said Andrew Beckman, an archivist at the Studebaker National Museum. “And from the horse-drawn vehicles from Studebaker days, to mechanized products. People are amazed at the scope of the story and the long history we have.”

Manufacturing Victory is open through February 6, 2022.

