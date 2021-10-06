Advertisement

“Manufacturing Victory” exhibit comes to South Bend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting exhibit underway at both the Studebaker National Museum, and The History Museum

Manufacturing Victory celebrates our regions manufacturers during military conflict.

The exhibit takes you through the different wars and shows you the equipment made right here in South Bend.

Artifacts on exhibit include army wagons, plane engines, uniforms and more.

“People are just amazed to learn the rich history that our area has,” said Andrew Beckman, an archivist at the Studebaker National Museum. “And from the horse-drawn vehicles from Studebaker days, to mechanized products. People are amazed at the scope of the story and the long history we have.”

Manufacturing Victory is open through February 6, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen and Kessler Child Shot
Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend
Arson on South Bend Police vehicle
Authorities investigating arson on South Bend Police vehicle
Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo
Saint Joseph Health System is coming up with a plan to help retain and recruit caregivers,...
Saint Joseph Health System offering nurses more pay to stay

Latest News

Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera
NDMBB seniors are coming into the 2021 season with a chip on their shoulder.
Irish seniors coming into season with a chip on their shoulder
The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed...
IU students file opening appeal over vaccine mandate
Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team has to identify where they went wrong in their loss to...
Irish reflect on Cincy disappointment