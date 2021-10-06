Advertisement

IU students file opening appeal over vaccine mandate

The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed...
The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed their opening appeal with the 7th Cicuit Court.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed their opening appeal with the 7th Cicuit Court.

The students argued the district court was wrong to deny their motion for preliminary injunction.

On August 27th, IU moved to dismiss the appeal, because they claimed that the students now lacked standing to sue since class at IU had started. The 7th Circuit Court denied IU’s request.

The students want the court to preserve student’s rights to bodily integrity and medical treatment choice.

“Continuing our fight against this unconstitutional mandate is necessary to guarantee that IU students receive the fair due process they’re owed by a public university,” states James Bopp, Jr., lead counsel in the lawsuit. “However, IU students are free adults are entitled to make their own medical treatment decisions. Under the proper review, IU cannot meet its burden of proof that it properly balanced the risks (both known and unknown) of the COVID vaccine to college-age students against the risks of COVID itself for college-aged students in issuing its Mandate. IU is a government actor and cannot infringe upon the students’ fundamental rights without a compelling justification, which does not exist now for college-aged students.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Queen and Kessler Child Shot
Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart

Latest News

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team has to identify where they went wrong in their loss to...
Irish reflect on Cincy disappointment
Child hospitalized by gunshot wound in South Bend Tuesday morning.
4-year-old injured in South Bend shooting
Elkhart man sentenced to 18 years in prison
An Elkhart Man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for being an armed career criminal.
Elkhart man gets 18 years in prison