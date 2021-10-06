IU students file opening appeal over vaccine mandate

(WNDU) - The eight students who sued Indiana University over its Covid vaccination mandate have filed their opening appeal with the 7th Cicuit Court.

The students argued the district court was wrong to deny their motion for preliminary injunction.

On August 27th, IU moved to dismiss the appeal, because they claimed that the students now lacked standing to sue since class at IU had started. The 7th Circuit Court denied IU’s request.

The students want the court to preserve student’s rights to bodily integrity and medical treatment choice.

“Continuing our fight against this unconstitutional mandate is necessary to guarantee that IU students receive the fair due process they’re owed by a public university,” states James Bopp, Jr., lead counsel in the lawsuit. “However, IU students are free adults are entitled to make their own medical treatment decisions. Under the proper review, IU cannot meet its burden of proof that it properly balanced the risks (both known and unknown) of the COVID vaccine to college-age students against the risks of COVID itself for college-aged students in issuing its Mandate. IU is a government actor and cannot infringe upon the students’ fundamental rights without a compelling justification, which does not exist now for college-aged students.”

