First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain During the Sceond Half of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine to begin the day. Clouds increase throughout the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible but most of Michiana remains dry. Highs into the middle 70s! High of 74.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers become more possible as we head into the overnight hours, under cloudy skies. Low of 62.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain throughout the day under cloudy skies. Rain could be heavy at times. Rainfall could approach a half inch in some spots. Cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s. High of 72.

FRIDAY: Periods of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some pockets of rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy skies with highs back into the middle 70s. High of 74.

LONG RANGE: An isolated shower is possible during Saturday morning but some sunshine will mix with clouds as we remain mostly dry. Sunday may features a few showers later in the day as another system, could move through during the beginning of next week. No big swings in temperatures expected through the next 10 days.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, October 5th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 74

Tuesday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.