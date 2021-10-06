Advertisement

Elkhart cop accused of lying in 2002 homicide case resigns

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Carl Conway, an Elkhart detective accused of lying in a 2002 homicide case, has resigned.

Conway was expected to be fired at a disciplinary hearing Wednesday but in an unexpected move, Conway quit before the hearing was held.

This comes two months after Andrew Royer, a mentally disabled Elkhart man who spent 16 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, was exonerated of a killing a woman in her Elkhart apartment nearly two decades ago.

Years later, the court found that Conway disregarded Royer’s mental disability and helped coerce a false confession.

On Wednesday, Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore, who pushed for Conway’s firing, said in a statement, ”I have accepted Conway’s resignation which is effective Friday, October 8th. I look forward in closing this chapter of the department’s history. With Conway’s resignation, the entire department moves forward in a positive direction.”

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson also reacted to Conway’s resignation, supporting Seymore and his willingness to seek the truth in the case.

“I stood behind Chief Seymore’s decision to pursue the termination of Lt. Conway. The actions Seymore has taken to hold members of the Elkhart Police Department accountable for their actions is exactly why I selected him to be the chief of our police department. I echo the chief’s comments that the objectives of the disciplinary process have been achieved and as a city, and as a department, we are committed to a culture of high-performance and accountability for the officers of the EPD,” Roberson said in a statement.

