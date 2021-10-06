Advertisement

Cowboys cutting LB Jaylon Smith with looming $9.2M guarantee

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after the play during an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after the play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.

Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety.

Cutting Smith won’t save the Cowboys any money on his $9.8 million salary cap figure this year. It protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.

