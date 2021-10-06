Cowboys cutting LB Jaylon Smith with looming $9.2M guarantee

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.

Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety.

Cutting Smith won’t save the Cowboys any money on his $9.8 million salary cap figure this year. It protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/5/2021 9:37:30 PM (GMT -4:00)