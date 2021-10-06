City of Benton Harbor prioritizes Ox Creek cleanup

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is making efforts to clean up and redevelop a key component of the environment.

Ox Creek Watershed has long been in need of a cleanup, and now city leaders are making that cleanup a priority.

The creek runs through the heart of Benton Harbor, and after years of contamination and inaccessibility, city leaders are looking to clean things up.

“This city can no longer afford to have this environmental injustice take place within our community that may be negatively impacting our citizens. Nor can we afford to leave this large of an area in the city totally unattended,” Benton Harbor Community and Economic Development Director Alexander Little said.

Little says cleaning up Ox Creek will be a great asset to the community and has the potential to bring businesses and jobs along the waterfront. There are also plans to put a lighted bike path along the creek.

“We hope to have this returned to where the recreational benefit is there for all the citizens of the city and visitors,” Little said.

On Monday, city commissioners made a resolution centered around cleanup efforts, and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority has allocated 75-thousand dollars for studies and tests to be done along the creek.

As a rendering and plan for the cleanup is currently in the works, Little says he is excited for what’s to come.

“If Congress and the president resolve the issues with the infrastructure bill and the monies they’re working on, we can hopefully be in line to get some of that money to address the situation and correct a wrong that’s been there for many, many years,” Little said.

For more information about the cleanup efforts and how you can get involved, reach out to Benton Harbor city hall for ways to help. You can also click here to learn more about the watershed.

