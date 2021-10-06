Advertisement

Cass County’s Harvest Fest & Trunk or Treat Oct. 16

(KOTA KEVN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County 4-H is holding their Trunk-or-Treat event with Harvest Fest. It’s happened at T.K. Lawless Park on October 16.

The Trunk-or-Treat portion of the event will be held only from 3 to 4 p.m., even though Harvest Fest will be from 2 to 5 p.m.

Plans for the family event include a hayride, face painting, photo ops, a bonfire, zip line, and a costume contest.

Special admission to the celebration this year will be 1 canned good per person (which will be donated to a local food pantry), OR pet supplies (dog food, cat food, kitty litter, etc. that will be donated to the Cass County Animal Shelter) OR $1.00 per person.

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer, please call the Cass County Parks Department at 269-445-4456.

