Burglary at Fresh Start Flea Market caught on camera

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people, who appear to be juveniles, robbed Fresh Start Flea Market over the weekend.

Prince: “I was scared. I didn’t know if they were still in here or not,” said the store’s owner, Renee Prince.

The burglars reportedly came through a window - went behind the counter - leaped over a chain - and immediately looked for cellphones.

Prince said she believes some of them had visited the store prior to this incident.

“Because they knew exactly what they were looking for. In one of the videos, they said the cellphones are over here. They went over there, but they were already taken out of the store,” Prince said.

They stole cologne and shoes, totaling around $240.00

“I felt violated. I just can’t believe kids are doing this,” Prince said.

They also tried to break a display case holding knives, but were unsuccessful.

“The alarm, at its highest pitch, went off. Three of them ran back out the window. One of them ran out the front door,” she said.

Elkhart police said the Dollar General across the street was also burglarized earlier that morning.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

On a brighter note, the community has stepped in to help, donating hundreds of dollars.

Prince said she loves her shop and does it as a side hustle.

It’s her dream one day to do it full time.

“I am hoping this takes off, where this is the only thing I do to get out of the factory...I’m a people person. I love meeting new people,” Prince said.

If you would like to help her, you can stop by her store during business hours.

People have been dropping off donations all week.

Elkhart police are reportedly going back to the store this week to continue their investigation.

At last check, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.