Brian Kelly sees growth in Tommy Rees’s play calling

FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with...
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with players during a timeout in the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game in South Bend, Ind. The 2021 challenge for Rees is to improve considerably from last season’s scoring output of 33.4 points per game. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is undergoing a major quarterback conversation this season, something that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees hasn’t experience yet.

This is Rees’s second full season calling the plays for the Irish.

Rees is dealing with rotating three quarterbacks, a struggling offensive line and a running game that is not as productive as the Irish are used to.

Still, the Irish are 4-1 for a reason.

Head coach Brian Kelly has been impressed with Rees’s play calls.

“I think it’s been growth,” Kelly said. “I think he’s growing as an offensive coordinator. He comes into me, Wisconsin week, and goes, coach, I don’t know how much success we’re gonna have, running it. Let’s just evaluate throwing the football. I think that’s growth in itself. Let’s find a way to win this game. Then we come back this week and we’re really talking about playing multiple quarterbacks. It has not been clean for him this year, in terms of each week being the same thing, and I think he’s handled himself very well. He’s taken the responsibility of the offense and that’s really all I can ask for on a day to day basis.”

The Irish hit the road this weekend as they take the trip to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech.

That kicks off at 7:30 on the ACC Network.

